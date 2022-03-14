Gov. DeWine signs bill getting rid of concealed carry permit requirements

**Related Video Above: Bill getting rid of concealed carry permit requirements heads to DeWine’s desk.**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates a concealed carry permit requirement for Ohioans 21 and over who can legally own and carry a firearm.

The legislation came to DeWine’s desk after the Ohio House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 215 on March 2, and the Senate signed off on some amendments added.

With the bill’s passage, Ohio reportedly becomes the 22nd state to not require permits for concealed carry, State Sen. Terry Johnson (R-McDermott), who sponsored the bill, said.

Proponents of the bill say it allows for Ohioans to more fully realize their Second Amendment rights.

Bob Cornwell, executive director of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association, representing sheriffs across Ohio, previously told FOX 8 they aren’t taking a stance on the bill.

“If an individual is approached by a law enforcement officer, the individual, if they’re carrying a firearm, must notify the law enforcement officer that they are carrying. If they fail to do so then it would be a misdemeanor of the second degree,” said Cornwell of an added amendment.

Those who do not tell law enforcement about their firearm could face up to 90 days in jail and a $750 fine.

Following Monday’s decision, Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters was just one of many Democrats who voiced a dissenting opinion of the new law.

“This bill will make all Ohioans less safe,” Walters said in a statement.