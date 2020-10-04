DeWine says he was not contacted by White House about possible coronavirus exposure in state after Trump diagnosis

OHIO (WJW) — In an interview Sunday, Gov. Mike DeWine said the White House hasn’t contacted him about potential COVID-19 exposure in Ohio following the debate in Cleveland and President Donald Trump’s positive diagnosis.

DeWine appeared on CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” Sunday, two days after Trump tested positive for coronavirus and five days after the presidential debate was held in Cleveland.

He said he has spoken with the CEO of the Cleveland Clinic, health advisor to the Commission on Presidential Debates and the host site but not White House officials.

“Well, they have not reached out to me. I know that I talked to the CEO of the Cleveland Clinic the other day who gave me an update, who gave me a report so I don’t know whether they have reached out to Cleveland Clinic or not. They have not talked to me about it, no,” DeWine said.

On Friday, the Cleveland Clinic released the following statement regarding the debate protocol:

“As health advisor to the Commission on Presidential Debates and the host site, we had several requirements to maintain a safe environment that align with CDC guidelines – including temperature checks, hand sanitizing, social distancing and masking. Most importantly, everyone permitted inside the debate hall tested negative for COVID-19 prior to entry. Individuals traveling with both candidates, including the candidates themselves, had been tested and tested negative by their respective campaigns.

Based on what we know about the virus and the safety measures we had in place, we believe there is low risk of exposure to our guests. Out of an abundance of caution we are reaching out to our guests to address any questions and concerns, as well as offering testing. We will continue to monitor the information being released by the White House.”

Trump and many members of his family did not wear masks during the event.

When DeWine was asked, he said he wished Trump wore a mask more often.

“Do I wish — look do I wish the President had worn a mask all the time? Of course. You know, of course,” he told Tapper.

