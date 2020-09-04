DeWine orders flags lowered to honor Cleveland police detective killed in the line of duty

OHIO (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags lowered for Cleveland Police Det. James Skernivitz, who was killed in the line of duty Thursday night.

In a press release, DeWine’s office stated:

“In honor of the life and service of Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz, Governor DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Cuyahoga County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes Tower in Columbus. Flags will remain lowered until sunset on the day of Detective Skernivitz’s funeral.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.”

Fran and I are heartbroken to learn of the shooting death of @CLEpolice Det. James Skernivitz. We offer our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues. In honor of his life, I’ve ordered flags lowered on state buildings and grounds in Cuyahoga County and Columbus. pic.twitter.com/ewfEfmbijs — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 4, 2020

Skernivitz was in a car at W. 65th and Storer when his car was shot multiple times around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The detective was taken to the hospital where he died.

Another person, who is not the suspect, was also killed.

The Cleveland Division of Police phone number for the homicide department is (216)623-5464.

You can also call 911, Crime Stoppers at (216)25-CRIME, or the 24/7 FBI tip line at (216)622-6842.

