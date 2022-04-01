COLUMBUS (WJW) – Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of an Ohio Marine killed during a NATO training exercise Friday night.

Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio, served as an administrative specialist with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, N.C.

He was one of four U.S. soldiers killed in a plane crash in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during the training exercise.

The flags will be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds through Guernsey County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower, but all other public buildings in the state can also take part in the honoring.

Flags will remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral, April 9.