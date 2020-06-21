DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff to honor local marine killed during training jump

This Aug. 7, 2015 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps shows Pfc. Wolfgang K. Weninger, honor graduate for Platoon 2061, Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, during graduation from boot camp in Parris Island, S.C. On Friday, June 19, 2020, Weninger, 28, was set to graduate from the U.S. Army Airborne School at Ft. Benning, Ga., where he went to learn how to become a paratrooper. On Tuesday, June 16, he was killed during a training jump. (Sgt. Jennifer Schubert/Marine Corps via AP)

This photo provided by his family shows Sgt. Wolfgang “Wolf” K. Weninger with his girlfriend, Shannon Riggins, at the Marine Corps ball in 2019 near Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. On Friday, June 19, 2020, Weninger, 28, was set to graduate from the U.S. Army Airborne School at Ft. Benning, Ga., where he went to learn how to become a paratrooper. On Tuesday, June 16, he was killed during a training jump. (Family photo via AP)

This 2010 photo provided by his father shows Wolf Weninger during his senior year at Kenston High School shortly after scoring the winning goal against their big rival Chagrin Falls in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. On Friday, June 19, 2020, Weninger, 28, was set to graduate from the U.S. Army Airborne School at Ft. Benning, Ga., where he went to learn how to become a paratrooper. On Tuesday, June 16, he was killed during a training jump. (Ernst Weninger via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that all flags be flown at half-staff to honor the life and service of a local Marine who recently passed away.

Sgt. Wolfgang Kyle Weninger, 28, was killed during a training jump on Tuesday.

On Sunday, DeWine issued an order that all United States and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout Geauga County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes Tower in Columbus until sunset on the day of Weninger’s funeral.

DeWine says all other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly United States and Ohio flags at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.

Weninger, of Chagrin Falls, enlisted in the Marine Corps at the age of 23.

Five years in, Weninger decided to join special operations and channel his confidence as a leader into a mission that motivated him. He was set to graduate Friday from the U.S. Army Airborne School at Ft. Benning, Georgia, where he went to learn how to become a paratrooper.

Weninger attended Kenston High School. He played several sports and as a youth traveled to Russia to play for his local club team.

He then ttended the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., to play football, then transferred to Valparaiso University in Indiana, where he was a backup quarterback.

Weninger reported to Marine Forces Special Operations Command in North Carolina in January 2019. He completed the grueling, seven-month Individual Training Course in October and earned the coveted Marine special operator insignia.