DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff in memory of 8 killed in Indianapolis shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the Indianapolis shooting victims.

Eight people were killed after a 19-year-old man fired a rifle at a FedEx processing center near the Indianapolis airport late Thursday night.

In wake of this tragedy, DeWine has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout the state until sunset on Tuesday.

In accordance with the order issued by the President and in remembrance of the victims of the recent shooting in Indianapolis, I have ordered that U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio until sunset on April 20, 2021. pic.twitter.com/Z650hniu6j — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 16, 2021

DeWine says this order is in accordance with one issued by President Joe Biden.

Vice President Harris and I have been briefed on the mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. God bless the eight individuals we lost and their loved ones, and we pray for the wounded for their recovery.



We can, and must, do more to reduce gun violence and save lives. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 16, 2021

According to Indianapolis police, the gunman started randomly shooting at people in the parking lot and then went into the building, where he shot himself shortly before authorities entered the facility.

Authorities have not yet publicly named the victims.