DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff in memory of 8 killed in Indianapolis shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff in remembrance of the Indianapolis shooting victims.
Eight people were killed after a 19-year-old man fired a rifle at a FedEx processing center near the Indianapolis airport late Thursday night.
In wake of this tragedy, DeWine has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds throughout the state until sunset on Tuesday.
DeWine says this order is in accordance with one issued by President Joe Biden.
According to Indianapolis police, the gunman started randomly shooting at people in the parking lot and then went into the building, where he shot himself shortly before authorities entered the facility.
Authorities have not yet publicly named the victims.