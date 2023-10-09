***The video above is from a previous report.***

COLUMBUS (WJW / AP) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering State of Ohio and United States flags to be lowered after the Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend.

According to officials, flags are being flown at half-staff on public buildings and grounds across the state from sunrise on Tuesday through sunset on Thursday.

As of Monday morning, the death toll rose to nearly 1,600 on both sides of the conflict. Israel increased airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and rescue crews were still finding bodies on the third day of the war after Hamas’ surprise attack on southern Israeli towns on Saturday.

In a statement Monday afternoon, President Joe Biden confirmed that at least 11 American citizens were killed in the attack on Israel.

Last week, flags were lowered across Ohio after the passing of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.