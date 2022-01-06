DeWine meets with National Guard members reporting for duty to help Ohio hospitals

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine met with National Guard members who are helping out Ohio hospitals during recent surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

DeWine and Ohio Adjutant General Major General John C. Harris, Jr. visited the Defense Supply Center Columbus around 11 a.m. Thursday morning, where about 100 National Guard members reported for duty.

The governor has authorized the activation of 2,300 National Guard members to provide clinical and non-clinical medical support across the state.

In an interview with FOX 8 News, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was asked if he thought 2022 would be any different from the past two years of the COVID-19 crisis.

“I’m very hopeful,” DeWine told FOX 8’s Joe Toohey. “You know, if you look at what omicron has done in other countries, it really spreads very, very quickly. And we’re seeing that, particularly in Northeast Ohio, where our hospitals are just, you know, overwhelmed out, but what we’ve seen in other countries is while it goes up very quickly, it also comes down fairly quickly. So I’m optimistic.”