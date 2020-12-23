DeWine includes schools in next group eligible for vaccines, clarifies ‘we’re not going to be vaccinating children’

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Today, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine discussed the next groups of people who would be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.
Not only did the list include people 65 and older, along with those “with severe inherited or developmental disorders,” but also adults working in schools.
The goal, DeWine said, is to get kids back in school by March.
“We’re not going to be vaccinating children,” DeWine clarified. “You can’t vaccinate children, that’s not what we’re going to be doing. What we have said is we hope schools will be able to go back and children will be able to go back.”
He explained that schools can make a decision anytime to go back to in person learning, but that the vaccine would be a way to safely do so.
“We’re not going to require anyone in a school to get vaccinated, we don’t require anyone in Ohio to vaccinated,” he said.
DeWine said he did not yet know when the vaccine would be available for those in this next group.
