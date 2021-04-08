LIVE: DeWine hosting 41st Annual Governor’s Holocaust Commemoration

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is hosting the 41st Annual Governor’s Holocaust Commemoration this afternoon.

The annual event is being held virtually this year.

It includes a prerecorded Q&A with Sgt. Robert Coyne, a 94-year-old World War II veteran who helped liberate a concentration camp and work camp prisoners in Germany.

The hour-long event will also feature several speakers including Ohio House Speaker Robert Cupp, Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman, and Stephen Smith, the Finci-Viterbi endowed executive director of the University of Southern California’s Shoah Foundation.

It will also include a virtual tour of the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center in Cincinnati.

The memorial commemoration coincides with the national Days of Remembrance — Yom Hashoah — a remembrance of those lost to Nazi crimes against humanity between 1933 and 1945.