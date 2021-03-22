DeWine: GOP bill to limit orders threatens Ohioans in crises

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine predicts a chaotic future for the state in a letter pleading with fellow Republican lawmakers to compromise on a health bill that would handicap the state’s ability to issue any orders during an emergency.

The Republican governor laid out what he sees as the perils of the legislation passed by the GOP-controlled House and Senate earlier this month and how it will impede the administrative branch’s ability to protect Ohioans.

He promised to veto the bill that came to his desk two weeks ago, but Republican leaders say the Senate and House have enough votes to override a veto.