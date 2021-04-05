Gov. DeWine wants high school students vaccinated before end of academic year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he spoke with local health departments on Monday about getting high school students vaccinated against COVID-19.

He said he asked health officials to reach out to local schools. Some are already making arrangements to target that group, while children’s hospitals are also involved in the efforts.

“We would like to get as many of them, that want to be vaccinated, vaccinated and we would like to do it before school is out this year,” DeWine said.

Right now, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for those 16 and 17. Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are not.

“This is entirely up to the individuals, and in the case of the 16 and 17 years olds, they will have to have a permission slip brought into school before they would be able to do that,” DeWine said.

He said they do not intend to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for next school year.

On Monday, the state launched its push to vaccinate college students. There was a mass vaccine clinic at the Ohio State University’s Schottenstein Center.