DeWine, Cleveland Browns working to keep NFL Draft safe amid coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine says Ohio’s health leaders have been working closely with the Cleveland Browns to ensure safety protocols are met during the 2021 NFL Draft.

During a press conference Thursday, DeWine shared that his Chief of Staff and the state health director are working with team owner Jimmy Haslam to create a safe event amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know the importance of this event is looked forward to by fans from all over the country and every team, so we’re working closely with them,” said DeWine.

The Draft is set to begin April 29 and continue through May 1.

The Draft and accompanying fan experiences will take place across a large footprint along North Coast Harbor, extending to the field inside First Energy Stadium, to allow for social distancing.

Previously, draft organizers told FOX 8 they are using lessons learned from the Super Bowl in Tampa to guide planning for the Draft. The fan experience there was free but gated with timed ticketing to control crowd size.

“Lots and lots of people attended, and they were able to do it in a spaced and safe manner, and we expect the same thing here,” Greater Cleveland Sports Commission President and CEO David Gilbert said last month. “We feel really good about where it’s going.”

Gilbert also said that Draft organizers intend to have as much of the event live and in-person as possible.

