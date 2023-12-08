***Watch previous coverage on Judge Michael Russo’s death above.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has appointed a new judge to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, state officials announced Friday.

Timothy Clary will assume office on Jan. 2, 2024.

He will fill the seat left by former Judge Michael Russo, who died after a “long and courageous health battle” in October.

According to a press release, Clary will serve out the remainder of Russo’s term. He will need to run for re-election in November next year.

Clary previously served as an assistant public defender in the Cuyahoga County Public Defender’s Office. He was also an assistant prosecuting attorney in the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

A Saint Ignatius High School graduate, Clary received his bachelor’s degree from John Carroll University and his juris doctor from Cleveland State University.