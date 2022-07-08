EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) -There is a large police presence at a Walmart in South Euclid.

At about 10:40 a.m., emergency dispatchers asked the public to avoid the area around the store at 1868 Warrensville Center Road.

Officials also asked those inside the store to remain in place for their own safety and the safety of officers on scene. As of 11:30 a.m., customers were coming and going from the store.

It is not immediately clear why police were called to the area.

Fox 8 has a crew on scene and will have updates on the situation.