(WJW) — One of the four people killed in a massive pileup along the Ohio Turnpike on Friday, Dec. 23, was a 37-year-old Toledo woman expecting a child.

Three of the victims have been identified by the Ohio State Highway Patrol:

Bernard M. Bloniarz, 59, of Napoleon Julie M. Roth, 37, of Toledo Emma L. Smith, 19, of Webberville, Michigan

The fourth victim has yet to be identified.

Julie Roth’s two other children who were in the car survived, but were stuck in the cold weather waiting to be rescued and hospitalized for their injuries, according to her relatives.

But Roth and her unborn child did not survive — “a devastating loss,” her brother-in-law, Chris Roth, said in a GoFundMe campaign set up to help the family.

As of Tuesday, the GoFundMe had raised $63,000 in two days to pay for funeral expenses and to help Roth’s husband “adjust to the loss of his wife and unborn child.”

Emma Smith, of Michigan, graduated high school in 2021 and was attending college, The Detroit News reported Monday.

“It is hard for me to find the words to say that our sweet daughter, Emma Smith left this world on Friday December 23,” her father Matthew wrote in a Monday Facebook post, asking family and friends to share stories about the woman.

The crashes happened Friday afternoon along Interstate 80 eastbound between Route 53 and State Route 4 in Sandusky County, amid a blizzard that caused whiteout conditions. At least 46 cars were involved, including 15 commercial vehicles like tractor-trailers, according to the patrol. Buses transported people from the scene to a local facility to get warm.

The portion of the turnpike was not reopened until Saturday afternoon, according to the patrol.