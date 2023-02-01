MOGADORE, Ohio (WJW) — Former Mogadore Police Chief Tim Wilmoth has died “after a long battle with cancer,” the department announced Wednesday on Facebook.

Wilmoth headed the department for 25 years and, until recently, was the youngest police chief in Ohio, according to the department.

“Chief Wilmoth established a well defined legacy at the Mogadore Police Department by training, mentoring and leading an entire generation of Law Enforcement officers. A legacy still recognized today within our department’s leadership,” reads the post.

“Please join us in sending condolences and prayers to the Wilmoth family and in giving a final thank you to a great man who lived his life in service to the community.”

After his time at Mogadore, Wilmoth joined the Summit County Sheriff’s Department, eventually rising to second-in-command, according to the post. He and his wife Kathy also trained explosive detection dogs.

His successes led him to be chosen for “many prestigious posts including personal security for several U.S. presidents,” reads the post.

“He put up [a] courageous fight for over 3 years,” his wife Kathy posted to his Facebook page on Tuesday. “To say I am devastated doesn’t even begin to say how I feel right now. To everyone who sent prayers warm thoughts and words of encouragement during this battle, I thank you. The fight against cancer is a journey I wish on NO ONE!”