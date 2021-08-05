Detectives: Suspect in Lake County tavern shooting brought back from Georgia

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a previous report.

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Another suspect in last month’s Painesville Township tavern shooting has been brought back to Lake County after law enforcement arrested him in Georgia.

Detectives with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office worked with the U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force to determine that 31-year-old Jermaine Rayshawn Spikes, of Painesville, left Ohio and headed south.

They then worked with the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force to arrest Spikes in Atlanta on July 9.

Spikes was extradited back to Lake County and arraigned through Painesville Municipal Court on felony charges of illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises and having weapons while under disability.

He’s charged in a July 5 shooting at the Lake Dine & Dance on Fairport-Nursery Road. Lake County Sheriff’s deputies said more than 50 shots were fired at the tavern.

Deputies found a 17-year-old girl had been shot in the leg. The teen was transported to Tripoint Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The bar owner said the shooting happened shortly after 25 to 30 people came inside the tavern and refused to show their identification. The employees then shut the bar down.

The case is under investigation and more arrests are expected.