Detectives seek information after man shot and killed in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A 37-year-old man was shot and killed in Akron Wednesday afternoon, the city police department reported.

Responding to a call of multiple gunshots, officers arrived at the 1000 block of Vernon Odom Boulevard around 2:30 p.m. to find a victim laying on the ground with “apparent gunshot wounds,” police said. The man reportedly succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

After initial investigation, detectives found that an unknown suspect reportedly came up to the victim and fired a gun at him multiple times. The suspect then fled from the area.

At this time, no arrests have been made and an autopsy is not yet complete. The police department continues to investigate.

Those with any information regarding the incident are asked to reach out to the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers, where tips can be anonymously made at 330-434-COPS.