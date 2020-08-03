Detectives look for Dodge Ram Pickup in connection with shooting that killed baby in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a one-year-old child and injured two adults.

Officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of 5th Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

According to police, suspects possibly driving a dark-colored Dodge Ram Pickup fired shots at the home as two people exited their car in the driveway.

Courtesy: Akron Police Department

The child, a one-year-old baby boy, was shot and killed. A man and woman were shot and treated for non life threatening injuries.

Police do not have a suspect description.

The victims have not been identified.

If you have information that can help, call Akron detectives at (330)375-2490.

