CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland detectives are investigating two separate armed robberies, including a carjacking, in the city this week.

Tuesday afternoon, officers were called to the area of East 9th Street and Prospect Avenue just before 4 p.m. after a man reported being robbed at gunpoint.

The victim told investigators he met a man there to sell some items. Investigators say the suspect left but came back with another person and they pointed firearms at the victim, including a AK-47 style weapon.

The suspects took the victim’s things, including a gun, and unsuccessfully tried to take his car before leaving the scene, police say.

On Wednesday, around 1:16 a.m., officers were called to the area of 900 Carnegie Avenue after reports that a woman was carjacked.

According to investigators, the woman was pumping gas when a suspect climbed into her vehicle and moved to the driver seat.

As the suspect tried to drive away, police say the woman stood in front of the vehicle to stop them. That’s when a second suspect pointed an AK-47 style weapon at her and they both drove off, heading east on Carnegie, a police report says.

Both robberies remain under investigation. Anyone with information should contact detectives at (216) 623-5318.