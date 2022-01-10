Detectives investigating after woman found stabbed, dead in Mansfield home

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Mansfield Division of Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was reportedly found stabbed at an apartment Sunday.

Police were called to a Rowland Avenue apartment building around 6 p.m. after a relative reportedly found the woman dead inside a residence. Upon arrival, police reportedly discovered 38-year-old Deanna Hoam had suffered multiple stab wounds.

The victim’s car was originally missing but later turned up abandoned at a nearby park, police said. Police have searched the residence for evidence and the victim’s car has been seized.

Anyone who may know something about the incident is asked to reach out to detectives at 419-755-9766.