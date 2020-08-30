Detectives investigating after 28-year-old woman reportedly shot, killed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An investigation is underway after a woman was reportedly shot and killed early Saturday morning, the Cleveland police department said.

Around 6:50 a.m., police arrived at the 1800 block of Cliffview Road to find a 28-year-old woman, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, lying on the ground of a parking lot.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, the department reported, and members of the Homicide Unit came out to help with the investigation.

According to a police report, witnesses allegedly saw the victim arguing with two other women before being shot by one of them. Those suspects then fled the scene immediately.

Anyone with any information regarding the homicide is encouraged to reach out to the Cleveland Police Department.

