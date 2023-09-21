*Attached video: How to protect your car from thieves

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron detectives are investigating whether two separate home burglaries that happened Wednesday morning are connected.

According to a press release from the Akron Police Department, officers responded to a report of a burglary around 2:30 a.m. at a home on the 200 block of Tudor Avenue.

According to the release, an 82-year-old victim said she was woken up by noise on the second floor. That is when she went to investigate and found an unknown man with the victim’s jewelry box in his hand.

The suspect took jewelry out of the box and fled from the home, the release said.

Later, officers responded to a home on the 100 block of Wolfe Avenue around 8 a.m. after another burglary report.

At the home, the 68-year-old victim told officers that a burglar came into his house overnight and stole his wife’s purse, which had personal items and cash inside, according to the release.

According to the release, no arrests have been made in either case and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.