AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened in East Akron Thursday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 800 block of McKinley Avenue around 10:25 a.m. after a family member found the victim, a 36-year-old man, unresponsive inside.

When officers got there, the man had an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

This marked the city’s 11th homicide for the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.