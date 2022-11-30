AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron detectives are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the city Wednesday evening.

It happened just after 7 p.m. at a home in the 1300 block of Brandon Avenue.

According to the Akron Police Department, officers were called to the home for a shooting and found the man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is doing the autopsy, but the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.