(WJW) – Ohio residents are eagerly anticipating the upcoming Sales Tax Holiday, which is set to take place from August 4th to August 6th this year.

The annual event, established by the Ohio legislature, offers shoppers an opportunity to save on back-to-school items and other qualifying purchases.

During the Sales Tax Holiday, shoppers will be exempt from paying sales tax on certain items, including clothing priced at $75 or less, school supplies costing $20 or less, and instructional materials priced at $20 or less.

This temporary tax relief is aimed at helping families and individuals prepare for the upcoming school year while boosting local businesses.

The Ohio Department of Taxation has provided a comprehensive list of eligible items on their website, including popular items such as clothing, footwear, backpacks, textbooks, notebooks, pens, and more.

It is important to note that not all items are eligible for the exemption, such as sporting equipment and accessories.

Additionally, layaway items are only eligible if they are placed on layaway during the Sales Tax Holiday period.

More details from the Ohio Department of Taxation here.