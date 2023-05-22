GATES MILLS, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has announced dates for his youth football camp.

The Myles Garrett Youth Football ProCamp will take place June 27 to June 28, 2023, at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills.

The camp is open to boys and girls in first grade through eighth grade and will provide an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of football, tips and hands-on instruction from Garrett himself.

Participants will also have the chance to work with local coaches, meet Garrett and receive feedback on their performance.

Each participant will receive a team photo and a limited-edition camp T-shirt.

Registration is currently open, with early bird pricing available until spots become limited.

Scholarship opportunities are also available for families in need.

