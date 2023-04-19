Editor’s Note: The video above is the crowd for Game 2.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers’ win Tuesday night forced their series off against the New York Knicks in Round 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs into a Game 5.

Game 5 will take place on Wednesday, April 26th (time TBA) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Fans with playoff priority, members of Cavs United and Foundation Members, as well as fans who have signed up for a free Cavs United profile, will have the opportunity to purchase a limited number of single-game tickets for all Cavs 2023 Playoff home games on Wednesday, April 19th.

The remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, April 20th.

You can buy tickets here.

There is a limit of six (6) tickets per transaction.