CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians have announced the return of their Grand Slam Beerfest at Progressive Field.

The event will be held on July 29, 2023.

The festival, in partnership with Cleveland Beerfest, will feature over 200 craft beers, seltzers, wines, and craft cocktails from local and regional breweries and distilleries.

Sheriff warns about finding folded dollar bills in your yard

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 24 at 10 a.m., with discounted presale opportunities available for Cleveland Guardians Season Ticket Members starting April 21 at 10 a.m.

The event will also include food, live entertainment, and a comeback ticket for a future 2023 Guardians game for Early Admission and Super Fan ticket holders.

Attendees can walk around Progressive Field and select drink samples from local breweries and distilleries with the purchase of a ticket.

There are three different ticket options available, with all purchasers receiving 25 sampling tickets.

Click here for tickets

The General Admission ticket ($50) provides a three-hour session (2-5 p.m. or 8-11 p.m.).

The Early Admission ticket ($75) offers attendees the opportunity to enter one hour early and access the Progressive Field warning track for extra beer-tasting and photo opportunities. The Super Fan ticket ($95) features exclusive beers and a photo opportunity at home plate. Ticket prices will increase as the event date approaches, so buying early is encouraged.