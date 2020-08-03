Destination Cleveland launches new campaign to help promote area businesses, attractions

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Destination Cleveland is launching a new marketing campaign called “Rediscover CLE” to encourage residents to responsibly explore the area.

According to a press release, the campaign is the second phase of the organization’s effort to help the region’s economy reopen. Phase one was CLEAN COMMITTED, a program that asks hospitality- and tourism-related business owners to agree to using a standard set of cleanliness and safe operating practices.

“We know there are many factors Destination Cleveland cannot control in the current environment that contribute to residents’ interest in and comfort level to get out and explore,” said David Gilbert, president and CEO of Destination Cleveland. “What we can do is help in the most responsible way possible: by providing ideas and motivation to our fellow Clevelanders as well as a program for business owners that signifies to residents and visitors that health, cleanliness and safe practices are a top concern.”

Destination Cleveland has also created new informational publications to help residents learn more about the different attractions, experiences and dining options available in the region.

Now available for use in planning a Cleveland-focused adventure are:

Resident Guide : A 20-page guide, available in print and online, is packed with information and ideas for Clevelanders who are itching to responsibly rediscover the destination’s exciting and interesting places. Distribution of the printed guides will begin in early August and is expected to include placement at local retailers, lifestyle centers, coffee shops, and restaurants. The Cleveland Visitors Center will carry the publication when it reopens for business (estimated timing: Fall 2020).

: A 20-page guide, available in print and online, is packed with information and ideas for Clevelanders who are itching to responsibly rediscover the destination’s exciting and interesting places. Distribution of the printed guides will begin in early August and is expected to include placement at local retailers, lifestyle centers, coffee shops, and restaurants. The Cleveland Visitors Center will carry the publication when it reopens for business (estimated timing: Fall 2020). More Passports in the Destination Cleveland App : To help Clevelanders organize their plans, new passports will be available in the Destination Cleveland app, launching at different times throughout August. Clevelanders are encouraged to get to know more of the area through the initial new passport themes: urban outdoors, iconic sights, free in CLE, and arts and culture. The Destination Cleveland app can be downloaded for free in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Additionally, new exploration itineraries, including Bike Cleveland and River Adventures, will be posted on ThisisCleveland.com. Residents are encouraged to check the website throughout August for new exploration inspiration.

: To help Clevelanders organize their plans, new passports will be available in the Destination Cleveland app, launching at different times throughout August. Clevelanders are encouraged to get to know more of the area through the initial new passport themes: urban outdoors, iconic sights, free in CLE, and arts and culture. The Destination Cleveland app can be downloaded for free in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Additionally, new exploration itineraries, including Bike Cleveland and River Adventures, will be posted on ThisisCleveland.com. Residents are encouraged to check the website throughout August for new exploration inspiration. CLEAN COMMITTED Online Directory: Available on ThisisCleveland.com and in the Destination Cleveland app, a list of nearly 400 businesses (as of 7/31) that have agreed to be CLEAN COMMITTED is easy to access. Choosing to patronize a CLEAN COMMITTED business can help provide peace of mind as residents explore the region. Business owners who make the commitment can also be identified by patrons through branded window clings and other onsite collateral.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: