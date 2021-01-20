Despite high hopes, Joe Exotic fails to receive pardon from President Trump

**For a previous story on “Tiger King,” watch the video below.

(WJW) — Despite his high hopes, “Tiger Star” Joseph Maldonado-Passage was not on President Donald Trump’s list of 143 pardons and commutations as part of a late flurry of clemency actions early Wednesday.

KOCO News reported that Eric Love, the leader of Maldonado-Passage’s legal team, said he was extremely confident” about getting the pardon Tuesday. They expected the pardon between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The team even arranged for hair, makeup, wardrobe and a limo to transport Maldonado-Passage upon his expected release.

I'm told this is the limousine that will be waiting to pick up Joe Exotic if he receives the pardon tomorrow.



The lead advocate of Team Tiger tells me they’ll be taking him to a secure location. He says Joe doesn’t want anyone to see him until his hair his done. @koconews https://t.co/SICtee1AIl pic.twitter.com/AZATiyleig — Perris Jones (@KOCOPerris) January 19, 2021

“Joe’s biggest thing is he can’t wait to get out, as you can imagine, and he doesn’t want anyone to see him until his hair is done,” Love told KOCO News. “So, the most important person tomorrow is the hair and makeup and wardrobe.”

Maldonado-Passage, better known by his stage name, Joe Exotic, was sentenced last year to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot to try to kill Carole Baskin, the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa.

Baskin, whose rivalry with Exotic was documented in the Netflix hit “Tiger King,” was granted ownership of Exotic’s former zoo last June.

Exotic has accused Baskin of killing her former husband, Don Lewis. Baskin, never officially a suspect, has maintained her innocence.