CLEVELAND (WJW) – Almost three months after a devastating arson fire destroyed a Catholic grade school, the school’s spring musical show will go on.

It’s all thanks to Playhouse Square, who stepped in to help make the musical happen.

Back in February, St. Anthony of Padua was intentionally set on fire, causing more than $1 million in damage. As part of the damage, the school lost the location and scenery for their spring musical, Godspell.

So, Playhouse Square stepped in to help the show go on. The theater is providing a stage, sound, lighting, design, and scenery for them in the Outcalt Theatre, all free of charge.

“These students thought their show was going to be canceled again, so to actually feel like we have our own space now, knowing this is where we are going to perform, means everything,” said Colleen Bell, co-director.

The students are on their second day of rehearsals, with public performances Thursday and Friday night.

On top of hosting the performances, Playhouse Square will also be providing bus transportation for a Thursday morning matinee so the school can bring their students here to see the show.

“I hope that the lesson these kids learn is that the community cares about them. Playhouse Square cares about this community and we care about these kids,” said Daniel Hahn, the director of education at

Playhouse Square.

