Designs show Sherwin-Williams plans for new downtown Cleveland headquarters

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Newly-released designs show Sherwin-Williams‘ proposed plans for its new headquarters in downtown Cleveland.

The company filed the application with the city of Cleveland Planning Commission on Thursday.

The concept features a 36-story office tower, a four-level parking garage and what it called the Pavilion, a two-story building connected by a skywalk. There’s also room for a Sherwin-Williams expansion, and future retail and residential space. (See more on the plans here.)

(Image courtesy of Sherwin-Williams via city of Cleveland)

(Image courtesy of Sherwin-Williams via city of Cleveland)

(Image courtesy of Sherwin-Williams via city of Cleveland)

(Image courtesy of Sherwin-Williams via city of Cleveland)

“The Sherwin-Williams Headquarters Tower will be a prominent addition to Cleveland’s Skyline, in scale with the adjacent high-rise buildings surrounding Public Square. The Pavilion will creature a welcoming entry presence at the pedestrian scale. The Garage and future development will complement the scale of the Warehouse District,” the plans said.

The proposed office tower will rank among Cleveland’s tallest buildings. The entire complex goes from West 6th Street to West Roadway and from St. Clair Avenue to Superior Avenue. Frankfort Avenue would no longer be used for through traffic.

A series of meetings, which will include the landmarks commission and the planning commission, are scheduled beginning July 20. The final presentation is set for Nov. 30.