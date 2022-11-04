(WJW) — A decades-old tradition is bringing high fashion to Cleveland at affordable prices.

The 54th Designer Dress Days event kicked off Friday with a special preview day.

The event will take place Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Legacy Village next to Dick’s Sporting Goods.

It is hosted by the National Council of Jewish Women Cleveland’s Chapter.

It gives ladies across Northeast Ohio a chance to shop new and gently-worn exclusive designer brands, as well as furs, handbags, jewelry and accessories.

It also supports a great cause. Proceeds pay for the organization’s volunteer activities in the community. They support a variety of issues including education, social justice, foster care, voting rights and victims of sexual violence.

More than 250 volunteers work together to make the weekend possible.

