CLEVELAND (WJW) – After a whirlwind year for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, he’s back for the 2023-2024 NFL season feeling settled into his role.

“I have a vision that me, the staff and this organization want to go in. Last year, it was just a whirlwind, but it was a good learning lesson for myself and for me to be able to grow,” he told reporters Tuesday.

The team reported Monday for offseason workouts.

Watson says he worked with all the Browns receiver corps during the offseason in Houston.

“Started in February when I started training and throwing, guys were coming in. Some guys stayed the whole time. Some guys were already there training. Some guys would fly in for a week, fly back out and come back later on. Pretty much all of the receivers came through at least once and that was a good sign to see,” Watson shared.

Watson said the Browns’ offense had more experience, speed and talent with new additions in the offseason, and he’s excited to get the ball in their hands and let them make plays.

“Coming in this year, I’m ahead of the game from where I was previously,” Watson said.

Watson says this year feels different for him.

“It’s night and day. Last year, I had only been to Cleveland twice — when I came on a pre-visit and when we played. Outside of that, it was my first time up here with everything going on. All of that is in the past, like I said before, and I’m looking to move forward with my life and my career, just being able to really plant myself in this community, this city and also in this organization for a very long time. Win a whole bunch of games.”

Watson is expected to have a hearing in a legal case this week.

He’s being sued by a woman who accuses him of sexual assault in a case Watson’s attorney calls “a sham,” the FOX 8 I-Team has learned.

Watson settled 23 of 24 previous sexual assault accusations and was suspended for 11 games.

He says those are problems for his legal team.

“I’m healthy. I am great. I am happy. I am blessed to be in this position I am. Anything that has to do with the legal side, I let my legal team deal with that. My main focus is continuing to grow as an individual, as a person and just continuing to grow as a football player. If I continue to do that, and look forward and look at all the positive things ’round me, then I know things can continue to be blessings that surround me.”