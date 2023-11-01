*Above video is a recent story about how a Browns fan keeps track of QB’s who started for the team since 1999

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was back on the practice field in Berea Wednesday after missing recent games and practices due to an injury in his throwing arm.

Last week, Watson said it could take several weeks of physical therapy before being able to play in a game.

Watson missed all or part of the last three games due to a shoulder injury which he said he aggravated after a hard hit during the Baltimore game.

Back-up quarterback PJ Walker has been filling in and played a role in helping Cleveland win two of their last three games.

“Deshaun (Watson) will practice on a limited basis and then we’ll update…throughout the week,” Head Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday. “He’ll be limited, so we’ll see.”

The Browns (4-3) play this Sunday at 1 p.m. at home against the struggling Arizona Cardinals (1-7)