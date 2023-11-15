CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson is out for the season, the team announced Wednesday morning.

BREAKING: #Browns QB Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on a broken bone in his throwing shoulder.@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) November 15, 2023

The Browns said in a statement that Watson will need to have season-ending shoulder surgery and also has a high ankle sprain.

“Deshaun (Watson) notified our medical staff of a new discomfort in his right shoulder that he felt after a hit in the first half and an MRI of his right shoulder revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid,” the Browns announced. The glenoid is a shoulder joint.

“It has been determined that this injury will require immediate surgical repair to avoid further structural damage. Deshaun will be placed on season-ending injured reserve and a full recovery is expected for the start of the 2024 season,” the team added.

The Browns said Watson underwent a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) Monday on two injuries sustained on different plays in the first half of Sunday’s 33-31 win over the Baltimore Ravens

The Browns announced that shoulder surgery will be done “After consultation with Browns’ Head Physician, James Voos, MD, and industry-leading shoulder specialist, Neal ElAttrache, MD.”

The Browns (6-3) play the Steelers (6-3) this Sunday 1 p.m. at Cleveland Browns Stadium.