CLEVELAND – A dream came true for a terminally ill teen over the weekend when he got to meet several Cleveland Browns players, thanks to Quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Joe Simmons, 17, is a senior at Nordonia High School. He has a genetic neuromuscular disease and loves the Browns.

“Joe is my hero. He goes through so much everyday, but always keeps pushing,” said Dan Tabak, Joe’s brother-in-law. “So I wanted to do something for him.”

Tabak took to social media asking if he could get Deshaun Watson to sign a jersey for Joe.

“I just couldn’t believe that I got contacted by Deshaun’s marketing manager who said Deshaun wanted to do more than just sign a jersey,” Tabak told FOX 8.

Watson invited Joe and his family to the Browns preseason game. Joe got to meet Watson and several others players, including Denzel Ward, Nick Chubb and Myles Garrett.

“Dee and Jimmy Haslam and several coaches came over too,” Tabak said. “The entire Browns organization, they gave Joe and our family a full blown experience that Joe will never forget… We went from a signed jersey to this. We are so thankful to Deshaun and everyone.”

“Muscle Dystrophy Awareness month is in September,” he went on to say. “Joe and our family ask everyone to please consider making a donation to the MDA or filling the boots at local fire stations around the area and help shed some light on Friedreich’s Ataxia, Joe’s disease and the many other neuromuscular diseases out there that effects kids, individuals and their families worldwide. Together we can make a difference.”