BEREA, Ohio (WJW)- The long wait has come down to some time today for a ruling on discipline for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

So, the FOX 8 I TEAM is watching for it from Browns training camp in Berea and by keeping in contact with the NFL in New York and with lawyers involved around the country.

The I TEAM has learned a decision is expected in the first half of the day.

However, the league does not expect to release it through a news conference where reporters can ask questions.

Sources and reports state that it appears Watson has also settled three of the four remaining filed lawsuits against him.

Twenty-four women sued Watson claiming sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Details of the settlements are confidential.

Former Federal Judge Sue L. Robinson presided over Watson’s disciplinary hearing in June and is expected to soon release her decision.

Based on evidence she heard during the three-day hearing, Robinson will determine if Watson violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy and if he did she could issue a suspension.

Sources have told the I-Team that the NFL had wanted Watson to receive an indefinite suspension of at least a year and the NFL player’s union and Watson’s attorneys felt no suspension was warranted.

While sources say, both the NFL and Watson’s side will receive the ruling first. It is not known when it will be released publicly.

Both sides have a right to appeal the ruling.

Watson and the union, however, released a statement on Twitter on Sunday saying they do not plan to appeal the ruling.

Watson and the NFL Players Association released a joint statement Sunday night that read in part: “Regardless of [Robinson’s] decision, Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same.” They said they have cooperated with the inquiry and that the process has been legitimate.

About half of the women who have filed lawsuits spoke to league investigators. Watson also spent several days talking to NFL investigators.

Watson and his attorneys have said he cooperated fully with investigators. Watson has maintained the allegations made against him were false.

He faces no criminal charges.

Ten women filed criminal reports against him. Nine of the cases were presented to a Harris County Grand Jury. One case was presented to a grand jury in Brazoria County. Both grand juries declined to indict Watson on any criminal charges.