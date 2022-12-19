CLEVELAND (WJW) — Christmas came early for an East Cleveland woman, with a gift that took a special delivery.

For the second year in a row, the Jay Auto Group and the Dawson Foundation have joined forces to make someone’s season bright, with a brand-new car.

“What the Dawson Foundation does is work with people very closely that aren’t necessarily dealt a full hand,” said Nathan Lancry, president and CEO of Jay Auto Group.

East Cleveland Employee Patricia Ivory, just days away from retirement, received a much-needed upgrade.

“You did something wonderful and we’re going to reward you, with a brand-new car.”

She is trading her 2007 PT Cruiser for a 2022 Volkswagon Jetta!

“What? What? Can you believe this?!” Patricia said when she was handed the keys.

The gift is a thank you for her many years of public service, working with the East Cleveland Municipal Court, and helping people with addictions and mental health issues.

“I have not had a new car since 1970-something,” Patricia said. “Wow, and to know that someone thought about me and appreciates me. I just thank you.”

Everyone at FOX 8 wishes for a happy retirement for Patricia. Congratulations on your new car!