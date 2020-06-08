Derek Chauvin will appear in court for the first time two weeks after George Floyd’s death

(CNN) — The third and final memorial service for George Floyd will be held Monday in Houston, where he grew up and lived before moving to Minneapolis, where he died at the hands of a police officer.

Ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as the man begged for his life, will make his first court appearance Monday afternoon. Chauvin was arrested last month and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Last week, prosecutors added a second-degree murder charge.

The other three officers involved in Floyd’s death — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

**For more on the charges filed, watch the video above**

Police in Akron kneel with protesters (Photo courtesy Mark Manning)

Floyd’s death sparked two weeks of global protests that saw some of the largest crowds yet over the weekend. While the earlier days of unrest included buildings on fire and looting, protests have since remained mostly peaceful.

**For video of peaceful protests in NE Ohio, watch the video at the bottom of this page**

As thousands marched daily in cities including Minneapolis, Atlanta and Los Angeles, mayors introduced nightly curfews to keep protesters off the streets — most of which have now been lifted.

In Houston, thousands are expected to attend Monday’s visitation for Floyd. The six-hour viewing Monday will be followed by a funeral service and burial Tuesday in Pearland, a Houston suburb, CNN affiliate KTVT reported. Floyd will be laid to rest next to his mother, the news station reported.

The University of Houston announced classes would be canceled Monday in honor of Floyd, giving their students and community “ample opportunity” to attend the memorial and “reflect on the events taking place in our nation.”

SEATTLE, WA – JUNE 07: Demonstrators clash with police near the Seattle Police Departments East Precinct on June 7, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Earlier in the evening, a suspect drove into the crowd of protesters and shot one person, which happened after a day of peaceful protests across the city. Later, police and protestors clashed violently. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

Protesters sit in the middle of 42nd Street near Times Square in a protest over the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on June 7, 2020 in New York. – On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, died in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 26: Protesters march on Hiawatha Avenue while decrying the killing of George Floyd on May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe”. Floyd was later pronounced dead while in police custody after being transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Demonstrators protest Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A demonstrator holds a sign during a rally north of Lafayette Square near the White House to protest police brutality and racism, on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. – Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters gather north of Lafayette Square near the White House during a demonstration against racism and police brutality, in Washington, DC on June 6, 2020. – Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters kneel and holds up their fist in front of Lafayette park near the White House during a demonstration against racism and police brutality, in Washington, DC on June 6, 2020. – Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd as they gather Wednesday, June 3, 2020, on the East side of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 22: Joseph Louis joins others in a protest asking the state of Florida to fix its unemployment system on May 22, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. Unemployed hospitality and service workers who have not received unemployment checks held the protest demanding Florida Governor Ron DeSantis fix the unemployment system and send out their benefits. Since the closure of all non-essential businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of thousands of hospitality workers across Florida find themselves out of work. Florida’s unemployment system has not worked reliably. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Some leaders commit to police reform

Those that have flooded the streets to protest often sport signs decrying police brutality and bearing some of Floyd’s last words, “I can’t breathe,” as well as the names of others that have been killed by police.

But as demonstrations continue, videos from all parts of the country continue to surface which depict officers using excessive force against demonstrators.

In Austin, Texas, officers fired at a crowd carrying an injured protester. In Buffalo, New York, police pushed an elderly protester to the ground, causing him to bleed from his head. And in Atlanta, six officers were charged after they were filmed violently handling two college students who were in a car. Video showed the officers breaking the windows of the vehicle, yanking a woman out of the car and using a taser on the driver.

Both the violent responses from forces and the protesters’ powerful demands have prompted some electedleaders to begin pushing for change.

Nine Minneapolis City Council members made a commitment this week to start the process of defunding and “dismantling” the police department, Lisa Bender, the city council president, told CNN Sunday.

She said she and other council members are hearing from their constituents that “right now, our police department is not making our community feel safe.”

“And so our commitment is that every single member of our community have that safety and security that they need,” she said, adding that council will work with the community over the next year to build that system.

What that dismantling will look like exactly is still not set in stone, but Bender said the city would look into shifting police funding for other needs and begin a discussion on how to replace the current police department.

“The idea of having no police department is certainly not in the short term,” she said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also announced Sunday the city would move some of its police department funding to youth and social services.

“These will be the first of many steps my administration will take over the next 18 months to rebuild a fairer city that profoundly addresses injustice and disparity,” he said in a statement.

Going forward, the city will also remove street vendor enforcement from the New York Police Department’s responsibilities, so police can focus on the “real drivers of crime,” the mayor said.

New York DAs won’t prosecute some protest-related arrests

In New York, the offices of at least two district attorneys announced they’d decline prosecutions of protesters based on certain charges.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. announced Friday that his office will decline to prosecute protest arrests on charges of unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct.

“The prosecution of protesters charged with these low-level offenses undermines critical bonds between law enforcement and the communities we serve,” the office said in a statement.

On Saturday, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz tweeted she would decline to prosecute protest arrests based on curfew and social distancing violations.

That decision isn’t a recent one, asKatz has declined to prosecute curfew-breakers “from the start,” a spokesperson for her office said.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez has said their office will review protest-related arrests to determine whether those “individuals should ever have to come to court or those cases should be declined.”

“So far, we declined prosecution when the arrest was simply for protesting and not for an act of violence,” Gonzalez said in a tweet.

Medical groups denounce racism, police brutality

Meanwhile a chorus of medical groups, including the American Medical Association, have already released statements emphasizing that racism is a public health issue and calling for an end to police brutality.

On Sunday, the American Medical Association’s board of trustees put out a statement denouncing “police brutality and all forms of racially-motivated violence,” saying they opposed all forms of racism and committed to “actively work to dismantle racist and discriminatory policies and practices across all of healthcare.”

“The AMA recognizes that racism in its systemic, structural, institutional, and interpersonal forms is an urgent threat to public health, the advancement of health equity, and a barrier to excellence in the delivery of medical care,” the board said.

An earlier statement from the AMA came from its board chair, Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld, and president, Dr. Patrice Harris.

“AMA policy recognizes that physical or verbal violence between law enforcement officers and the public, particularly among Black and Brown communities where these incidents are more prevalent and pervasive, is a critical determinant of health and supports research into the public health consequences of these violent interactions,” Ehrenfeld and Harris said in the statement.

In a press release announcing the new statement from the board, the AMA said it “recognizes that worsening inequities, unequal access to care, and the disproportionately small number of Black physicians all have roots in past actions of the AMA.”

In 2008, the group apologized for “more than a century of policies that excluded black physicians,” according to the press release.