Deputy who saved choking baby becomes her godfather 1 year later

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WJW)— A South Carolina deputy who saved a baby’s life is now the little girl’s godfather.

According to WCIV, last year, William Kimbro, with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, pulled over a speeding driver.

That’s when he realized a baby in the car was choking. Deputy Kimbro performed CPR and baby Ryleigh started breathing again.

On June 11, 2019, Berkeley County Deputy William Kimbro had to jump into action to save baby Ryleigh's life.



One year later, the little girl had something special to ask her hero ❤️https://t.co/2nd2OJNVkG#scnews — ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) June 12, 2020

The TV station reports that, since that day, the deputy has become very close to the family. Deputy Kimbro even went to Ryleigh’s first birthday party, where WCIV says he was asked an important question — via a scratch-off lottery ticket.

“I was finally able to scratch it off, and, underneath the scratcher, it says ‘Will you be my godfather?’ My jaw just dropped. And, I just had this look on her, on my face. And, I just looked at Ryleigh, who was sitting on her grandma’s lap. And, I just said, absolutely, yes, absolutely, and my wife got the same card,” said Kimbro.