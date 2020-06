Deputy thanks two black women he says paid for his meal, left note: ‘BLM but so does yours’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A Tennessee sheriff’s deputy posted a photo on Facebook of a sweet note he says he received from two women at a Nashville restaurant.

Sumner County Deputy Jody McDowell was eating breakfast at a Cracker Barrel near the Nashville airport when the server told him someone had paid for his food, according to WTVF.

McDowell said they left him a note that read: “BLM, but so does yours. Thank you for your service. Breakfast paid.”

Touched by the gesture, McDowell decided to thank them on social media, writing:

“I want to thank the two sweet black ladies who paid for my breakfast this morning. While waiting for a transport to be completed, I decided to have breakfast at a Cracker Barrel near the Nashville airport. I received this note from them.”

The death of George Floyd in police custody has resulted in protests and has renewed conversations about equality and racism across the country and world. It’s also resulted in discussions about police relations and reform.

