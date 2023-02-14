SUGARCREEK, Ohio (WJW) – A Tuscarawas County deputy was hit by a car when deputies tried to clear out hundreds of people from an Airbnb south of Sugarcreek and Ragersville Saturday night.

According to a press release from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in just after 11 p.m. Saturday to a home on Evans Creek Road in Sugarcreek due to a fire alarm.

Deputies went to the scene and found a large group of people, around 250, with a large amount of what was believed to be cigarette smoke, which triggered the fire alarms, the release said.

Deputies called the property manager who said the renters were in violation of their contract. The property manager requested that deputies try to get people to leave the property. That is when the situation escalated.

Eventually, many people were sent home, the release said.

A deputy was waiting at the end of the driveway to make sure all the vehicles leaving the scene were driven by sober drivers. That is when a 25-year-old woman refused the deputy’s commands and eventually tried to drive away, the release said.

She then backed her vehicle into the driver’s side door of the Deputy’s vehicle and steered her car toward the deputy. The vehicle hit his left leg and ran over his left foot.

According to the release, the deputy is reportedly doing well after receiving medical care at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital.

The woman was arrested and taken to the Tuscarawas County Justice Center on felonious assault charges.