ASHLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Two Ashland County Sheriff’s deputies were given Narcan after being exposed to drugs while bringing a suspect into the jail Monday morning.

According to investigators, a woman who was taken to jail by the Ashland Police Department was suspected of having fentanyl and other drugs in her bra.

While jail staff searched the suspect, a bag containing a white powder tore open, exposing two deputies to the drug.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies started having overdose reactions to the substance. They were given Narcan and taken to the hospital.

Both deputies are recovering and should be released later on Monday.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital, but she was later taken back to jail.