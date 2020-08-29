Deputies spot several flooded boats on Portage Lakes, urge owners to check their vessels

*Watch our report above on flooding from Friday’s heavy rains above.*

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is urging boat owners who have vessels on Portage Lakes to check them immediately.

According to a Facebook post, Marine Patrol Sergeant Mike Walsh observed several small boats flooded and sinking due to heavy rains.

“If you know someone who keeps their boat on the lakes please advice them to check its condition,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

They also shared a photo of one of the boats submerged under water.

