Deputies searching for 14-year-old girl who is believed to be with 21-year-old man, could be in danger

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — A missing endangered child advisory has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Thursday.

According to a press release, Cara Stefan left her home in Ravenna sometime during the night and is believed to be with Eduardo Guerrero, 21.

No clothing or car description were available.

Photos provided by Ohio Attorney General’s Office

Stefan is 5’1″, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Guerrero is 5’5″, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 330-296-5100.

