Deputies say woman followed FedEx truck, stole packages right after they were delivered

CYPRESS, Texas (WJW) — A woman is facing multiple charges after deputies say she stole packages from several homes right after they were delivered.

According Constable Mark Herman’s Office, a witness saw the suspect and reported her to deputies who were then able to track her down and arrest her.

Deputies said Diana Garcia had the packages in her possession along with 13.5 grams of crystal meth. Her bond was set at $2,600.

All of the packages have since been returned to their rightful owners.

