PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Two Lake County deputies are being lauded for rescuing a Painesville Township man who was having a heart attack.

Neighbors of Cambridge Condos along Mentor Avenue called 911 just before 1 p.m. on Monday, May 22, to report the elderly man had collapsed outside his home and called out that he was having a heart attack, according to a news release from Sheriff Frank Leonbruno.

Deputies Dustin Majewski and Bucyrus Palo were on patrol nearby and were first to arrive, according to the release. When the arrived, the man did not have a pulse. They gave him CPR and got him breathing again, until Painesville Township Fire Department responders arrived and took him to a hospital.

Deputy Dustin Majewski (Lake County Sheriff’s Office) Deputy Bucyrus Palo (Lake County Sheriff’s Office)

Majewski is a CPR instructor, according to the release. County deputies are regularly trained on CPR.

“Watching the body cam footage from the incident I was amazed at the calm demeanor of the deputies at the scene during such a stressful situation, and how quickly they reacted,” Leonbruno wrote.

“We are very proud of the professionalism of Deputy Dustin Majewski and Deputy Bucyrus Palo. Excellent work!”

The sheriff also noted two incidents earlier this month in which deputies used life-saving skills: On May 19, deputy Bryant Matthews gave CPR to the victim of a motorcycle crash until a rescue unit arrived; on May 10, deputy Mike Reed gave a choking woman the Heimlich maneuver.